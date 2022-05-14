Vivo calls for local participants in PUBG Cup

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is inviting Gen Z gamers and the local e-sports community for its inaugural Turbo Cup Challenge Tournament for the online battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

On July 9, the competition will gather players hailing from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

There will be a total of 64 teams battling it out in the PUBG arena, divided into four groups for each participating region.

Adopting the battle royale match format, the tournament will run across three different stages: a country qualifier, a country finals, and the SEA finals.

Players will be competing in four different maps in third-person perspective (TPP) – Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi.

All finalists of the PUBG Turbo Cup Challenge will receive Vivo’s latest gaming smartphone, the Vivo T1 Pro, featuring a Z-axis linear motor and 4D gaming vibration.

It is open only for active students and interested participants should register from the tournament website and upload a photo of their respective student ID cards and student portal account profile.