Globe unit launches one-stop API marketplace for developers

Globe Telecom subsidiary 917Ventures has launched Concati, a one-stop application programming interface (API) marketplace, where developers can access APIs to enhance existing solutions and get to market faster.

The suite of enterprise-grade APIs can be integrated into an organization’s digital systems, allowing companies to cut their costs and development time by one to two months, 917Ventures said in a statement.

APIs work well with all major development languages, according to Concati, adding that developers can use the technology they are most familiar with.

“We are excited to introduce Concati to developers around the world for an elevated user experience among their customers. Anyone creating a new Web or mobile application can benefit from the flexibility and convenience that Concati provides. The APIs are also relatively cheaper compared to their regional and international counterparts,” said Mikey Garrovillo, head of product, technology, and data for 917Ventures.

Concati said it also offers maintenance and aftersales support.

Available APIs include Address Service, Centralized Logistics, Consent Management, Feedback Service, Inventory Service, Leaderboard and Missions, Maintenance Service, OTP Service, Push Notifications, Referral Service, Scheduling Service, Voucher Service, and User Service.