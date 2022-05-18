Coursera logs 34% higher number of PH learners

There has been 1.5-million registered learners from the Philippines as of 2022, the US-based online learning content provider Coursera said on Thursday, May 17.

Back in January 2020, Coursera saw a surge of 1.1-million new Filipinos registering through its online course platform, posting its highest recorded figure in the entire Southeast Asian region to date.

The 34% year-on-year growth played a major in the country’s achievement on the highest increase in enrollments of female learners globally to 774% year-over-year.

In Coursera’s global customer base comprised of more than 7,500 institutions, 17 are enterprise customers in the Philippines under Coursera for Business.

Coursera for Business is the company’s enterprise-level offering that revolves around employee training and development programs.

Meanwhile, 60 local campus customers are collaborating through Coursera for Campus and there are already more than three national agencies joining Coursera for Government, including the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

On a global scale, 49% of Coursera learners are using mobile devices when accessing educational content, and the most popular courses are under disciplines in business, technology, data science, and personal development.

Back home, a higher 53% of Filipinos are learning through mobile devices, and the course preferences are aligned with global trends with the addition of language skills.

The most in-demand courses among Filipino learners include Korean language skills, contact tracing, and even financial markets.