Fortinet warns against risks when accelerating digital transformation

Organizations taking a digital leap are more vulnerable to cyber-based threats, said cybersecurity firm Fortinet in a recent webinar on the importance of cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA).

Fortinet posed the question on how enterprises can secure their respective complex and distributed networks from threat actors while simultaneously pursuing digital acceleration efforts.

Since employers were pushed to adopt hybrid work setups for their employees because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fortinet observed that these companies had to shorten the timetable for digital transformation.

For example, several businesses have begun application migration from on-premises data centers towards the cloud.

Fortinet says that these initiatives eventually lead to the expansion of digital attack surface, cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, and ecosystems that turn more complex.

Even with ‘best-of-breed’ security tools, threat detection and response will remain as the main hurdle for organizations.

“These point products work in silos and represent a center of focus and expertise. Without integrating these security tools, it can lead to security sprawl that makes management difficult, disrupts visibility, and impedes an organization’s ability to act effectively to cyber threats,” said Fortinet Philippines country manager Louie Castañeda.

To address the need to integrate these security tools, Fortinet recommends the utilization of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions.

CSMA, however, is not a solution or product that is supposed to be integrated. Instead, it is an adoptable architectural approach that promotes collaborative and dynamic responses by distinct security tools.

Fortinet makes CSMA possible with its Fortinet Security Fabric platform that provides customers with visibility and protection across all digital attack surfaces, and leverages on automated self-healing networks powered by AI.

“The Fortinet Security Fabric … enables deep visibility across all edges, centralized management of distributed solutions, consistent enforcement of policies, real-time global threat intelligence, automated responses, and open ecosystem,” Castañeda concluded.