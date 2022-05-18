SEA Games | Sibol’s early upset turns to women-led victory in e-sports event

Sibol, the country’s national e-sports team and representative to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (Sea Games), pulled off a complete 180-degree after suffering crushing blows for the first three events in the e-sports category.

After four games in the Wild Rift Men’s Division group stage under a double round-robin format, Team Sibol slipped from contention without a single victory.

During the same period, the underwhelming conclusion for Team Sibol in Wild Rift mirrored with the country’s representatives in the Fifa Online 4 Men’s Division matches, logging zero wins in the group stage.

Both Sibol representatives for the first-person shooter (FPS) battle royale game ‘Free Fire’ – God Ascends and Rise Esports, also failed to eke out medals after a grim Day 1 finishing at 8th and 9th place and finishing Day 2 at the bottom two spots.

In a quick fateful turnaround, Team Sibol’s female team for Wild Rift brought a grand slam (4-0) during the first day of matches, rampaging through Thailand, Singapore and Laos, before pulverizing the Vietnam home bet.

On the same day, however, no Team Sibol member was able to claim a medal in the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) individual stage.