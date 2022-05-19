GXR eyes half a billion total exclusive reach in 2022

Gaming and lifestyle esports organization Galaxy Racer said that the Philippines is primed to be its stronghold in the Southeast Asian region, Galaxy Racer Philippines country manager Marcia Guillermo shared in an exclusive interview with Newsbytes PH.

Galaxy Racer recently announced its entry to the Philippine scene and reported high-performance across its key markets in Southeast Asia across Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Laos.

In Galaxy Racer’s pursuit to achieve 500-million of total exclusive reach in the region by end of the year, an ambitious goal that the organization is confident to pull off, all efforts are dedicated to ramping up its content capabilities that highlight the teams it has built to date.

“We are proud to say that Galaxy Racer in the Philippines has some of the most engaging content creators in the country,” Guillermo highlighted.

After partnering up with Filipino-led Tyronne Escalante Artist Management (TEAM), Galaxy Racer now has a roster of more than 40 personalities with a combined total of 219-million followers across several platforms and booking more than 800-million views per month.

“Galaxy Racer considers the PH as one of, if not the biggest key market, that shows significant growth across Southeast Asia. That said, we are putting investments in launching the business verticals that would lead into growing the footprint of Galaxy Racer in the Philippines,” she added.

Galaxy Racer has also kickstarted initiatives to seek out talent on a grassroots level by offering collegiate scholarships in partnership with the Collegiate Center for Esports and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools.

In the ongoing esports category of the SEA Games, Galaxy Racer is a content partner for the country’s representatives, Team Sibol. After its debut in Dubai, the organization also expressed plans to bring Gamers Galaxy to the Philippines.