YouTube, TikTok, FB Messenger top apps for Pinoy kids — Kaspersky data

New data from Kaspersky revealed that Filipino children are extremely interested in video content right now with statistics showing that the top five applications young Pinoy kids are spending time most on are YouTube (26.46%), TikTok (16.75%) Messenger (16.07%), the popular game Roblox (13.67%), and Facebook (9.11%).

Photo from Kaspersky

Kaspersky reviewed anonymized data such as search queries, the most popular Android applications and website categories provided voluntarily by Kaspersky Safe Kids users to explore the most popular children’s interests between January to March 2022.

The search activity of children is the best indicator of their interests. With this data, parents are given a better understanding of their children’s current favorite subjects and passions, according to Kaspersky.

The rest of the favorite apps of Filipino kids for the first quarter of the year are the Chrome browser (6.39%), YouTube Kids (3.54%), Netflix (3.08%), the first-person shooter game Call of Duty (2.56%), and the mobile online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (2.37%).

“As one of the world’s most active digital citizens, it is no surprise that the Filipino children are enthusiastic explorers of the digital world themselves. Although, having not gone back physically to school since the pandemic, I understand that the majority of these kids are relying on the Internet not just for study but also for play and entertainment, most likely because of remote learning blues. We encourage parents to stay informed and commit to sitting down with their kids extensively as it’s an effective way to keep their children responsible and safe digital citizens,” said Sandra Lee, managing director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Globally, YouTube still ranked first at 31.6% followed by TikTok at 19%, WhatsApp at 18%, Roblox (7.5%) and Chrome closes the top five (7.3%).

Roblox’s closest competitor, Brawl Stars, lost a little in popularity and took only 4.8%. Interestingly, YouTube Kids, a special app for children, is not very popular, with a share of only 2.1%.