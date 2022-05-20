Lenovo brings ‘swappable keys’ to new gaming laptops

Lenovo Group Ltd. (Lenovo) recently dropped the Legion Gen 7 lineup for the Philippine consumer technology market, introducing the newest processors from semiconductor chip maker Intel, the updated operating software from Windows, and a multitude of purpose-built features designed to make the laptops standout from the competition.

One feature to look out for are the swappable ‘WASD’ keys, which comes standard in the new gaming and creator laptop roster, and allows users to opt for third-party keycaps or use the pre-bundled ceramic ones which are spotted exclusively for the Legion 7 series.

The new products announced during the local launch include the Legion 5i and 5i Pro, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7i, Legion Tower 7i, IdeaPad Gaming 3i, and the Legion M300s and M600s.

Windows 11 comes pre-loaded with every Legion gaming laptop, as well as three months of Xbox PC Game Pass, a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Lifetime License, 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection and 3-Year Legion Ultimate Support.

The Legion 5i, retailing for P89,995, is built for players seeking an all-rounder PC equipped with an up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 handling the graphics, a wide 15-inch QHD 16:9 display with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, all housed in a thin and light metal chassis that comes with a Storm Grey paint job.

The pricier Legion 5i Pro with a price tag starting at P119,995, raises the graphics performance with its Nvidia GeForce 3070Ti dedicated GPU and gives more power to the user thanks to DDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

Representing Lenovo’s ‘apex’ in gaming performance, the Legion 7i and Legion Slim 7i priced at P179,995 and P124,995 respectively, showcases the unique 16-inch WQHD screen with Mini LED display introduced by the brand to the gaming laptop segment.

The more premium Legion 7i gives customers the option to use up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU, and the performance of up to an i9 processor to meet any demanding task thrown at it.

Meanwhile, the Legion Slim 7i loads all the hard-hitting capabilities brought by up to 1TB SSD Gen4 and up to 24GB DDR5 memory to a sleeker and lighter chassis that adopts a more polished and minimalist design.

Lenovo’s Legion Tower 7i with up to GeForce RTX 3080Ti and Intel Core i9 is priced starting at P159,995, while the more affordable IdeaPad Gaming 3i with a 16-inch variant as well, starts at P69,995.