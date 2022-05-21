Oppo showcases night videography with new flagship device

Consumer technology brand Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd (Oppo) has officially introduced its latest premium smartphone offering for the Philippine market.

The new Oppo Find X5 Pro is able to overcome low-light videography, a common and persisting challenge for the majority of smartphones today, with a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

This piece of hardware complements camera manufacturer Hasselblad’s ‘Camera for Mobile’, brought in through a strategic partnership first announced on Weibo.

Oppo Philippine Marketing Communications head Chiqui Tapawan reinforced the brand’s focus on innovation to provide its users with devices fit for daily life.

“The OPPO Find X5 Pro is built with the finest technology and self-developed innovations to ensure the best in our flagship series. May this device indeed empower life’s every moment,” she added.

The Find X5 Pro is able to achieve this breakthrough in night video capture with MariSilicon X, the brand’s own NPU designed with an advanced AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm that detects and reduces noise, as well as preserves details and color tone.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro also features Gorilla Glass Victus protection, dual sim slots, IP68 dust and water resistance, ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, optical image stabilization (OIS), an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 880W fast charging capacity.

The device comes in Either Ceramic White and Glaze Black colorways, and introduced alongside the Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds.