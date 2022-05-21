SEA Games 2022 | PH’s Team Sibol secures gold in Mobile Legends

After a dominant thrashing of Team Indonesia in a best-of-five series (3-1), Team Sibol’s team for the mobile multiplayer online battle arena game “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” was named champions at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday, May 20.

The victorious Sibol team proudly displays the country’s colors Courtesy of SEA Games

The Sibol MLBB lineup, mostly comprised of veteran e-sports athletes from Tier One Entertainment’s Blacklist International esports team, was led by coach Kristoffer Ed Ricaplaza during their entire run against rivals in Southeast Asia.

The team opened the Finals stage with a strong win which was immediately tied by Indonesia by the second round.

By the third match, the Philippine team broke the tie with a comeback win and continued to take the championship with another action-packed showcase of skill and team coordination.

Back in 2019, the Philippines and Indonesia also exchanged blows as the finalists for the inaugural esports category, with the Filipino team claiming the throne (3-2).

The SEA Games Hanoi 2022 MLBB champions include Jonmar “OhmyV33NUS” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto, Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales, Salic “Hadji” Imam, Dexter Louise “Dex Star” C. Alaba, Aniel “Master The Basics” Jiandani, Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi.

Before going toe-to-toe with Team Indonesia in the Finals, Sibol MLBB clashed against Team Singapore in the Playoffs (2-1), ensuring at least a Silver podium finish.

During the MLBB tournament, Esports Charts logged 2.2-million in new peak-concurrent viewership with an average of 610,000 viewers.

At the same day, Team Sibol’s representatives for the Arena of Valor Group Stage fell against Team Laos (0-2) and again with Team Malaysia (0-2).