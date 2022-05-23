Samsung releases budget device in Snapdragon and Exynos variants

South Korean brand Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) has expanded its entry level lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy A series, with Android 12 handsets at a sub-P12,000 price point.

The new Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 are both a blend of durable design aspects, chic color options, near-flagship features, and a budget price tag.

The two smartphones are essentially the same except for the chipsets, with the Galaxy A23 using the 6nm Snapdragon 680 and the Exynos 850 for the Galaxy A13.

Samsung considers the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 as more “budget-friendly” compared to its earlier A-series releases, but ensures consumers that the devices are an upgrade to their predecessors.

Both smartphones feature a 6.6-inch PLS LCD-type display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, One UI 4.1 OS skin, a dedicated microSDXC slot for storage expansion, side-mounted fingerprint sensors, and a large capacity 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Philippines recommends the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 as the smartphones designed for first-time hires in any industry.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available in four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Peach; retailing for P13,990.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A13 comes in two memory configurations – 4GB+128GB (P10,490) and 6GB+128GB (P11,490), in three colorways: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Peach.