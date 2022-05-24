Reinvented EasyCall reports positive financial results after digital pivot

EasyCall Communications Philippines has reported promising financial results for full year 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 after transforming itself into a digital solutions firm providing data technology services and product offerings.

Image from Freepik.com

In 2019, the former paging company announced that it would steer towards transforming into a data technology company, focusing on a suite of services.

Since then, it has ramped up its efforts with new connectivity installations across the Philippines through its VSAT service and has expanded its cloud-based services, analytics, and cybersecurity.

As part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation capabilities and initiatives, the company subsequently acquire local tech firm Transnational E-Business Solutions Inc. (TESI) in January 2022. TESI offers customizable solutions through low-code agile development tools and technology platforms.

Over the years, TESI has expanded its service offerings from the Web and mobile enablement solutions to include the Thread HR and payroll management Software as a Service platform, and IT outsourcing. It is also the exclusive OutSystems Global Training Partner in the country.

The acquisition represented a strong bid for EasyCall to expand its reach in the country’s growing digital landscape and has elevated the company’s consolidated financial performance for the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter 2022, ECP reported a consolidated service income of P132.05 million, which is 486% higher than that of the same period last year at P22.53 million.

Furthermore, for the three months ending March 31, 2022, EasyCall reported a consolidated net income after tax of ₱8.62 million for the period, as compared to a net income for the same period last year of 3.54 million, an increase in net income of 143%.

“With TESI now part of the EasyCall Group of Companies, we are optimistic that we can further our vision to help companies unlock value through technology,” said EasyCall president Zaki Delgado.

“When we were all facing lockdowns and restrictions that encouraged us all to work and study from home, it became more apparent that there is an urgent need to ramp up digitalization efforts. To have TESI be a part of EasyCall Group is in line with our dream to elevate the digital capabilities of companies, and to empower professionals through utilizing reliable and innovative technology solutions.”