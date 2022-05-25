AMD shows consumers what to expect with Zen 4 architecture

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) recently highlighted its latest computing innovations to leverage on its dominant presence in the desktop market.

During the ongoing Computex 2022, an annual computer expo held in Taiwan, AMD chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su gave attendees a first look at the company’s next generation in desktop processor technology.

The new ‘Zen 4’ architecture, expected to be launched by fall of 2022, is a generational upgrade that will deliver a significant performance increase over its predecessor.

“With our upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, we will bring even more leadership to the desktop market with our next-generation 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture and provide an unparalleled, high-performance computing experience for gamers and creators,” Dr. Su said.

AMD executives also presented the new chip codenamed ‘Mendocino’ designed to power the devices in the low-end mobile lineup segment, smart technologies, the AM5 platform, and SmartAccess Storage.

With the new efficient architecture, the upcoming processors now feature doubled L2 cache per core, higher clock speeds, and better single-thread performance.

Meanwhile, the AMD Socket AM5 platform can now support up to 170W TDP processors, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The AM5 will be available in three motherboard variants: the X670 Extreme with overclocking capabilities and two graphic slots, the basic X670 with optional graphics support, and the B650 for performance users.

Partners expected to churn out motherboard models for all three chipsets include Asrock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI.