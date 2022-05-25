Tech-driven collaboration is top priority for Globe Business

Globe Business will be focusing on helping companies work together, driven by new technologies as enablers in delivering more value to shared customers, the telco giant’s corporate ICT arm announced on Tuesday, May 24.

Back in 2016, the 7th iteration of Globe Business’ Enterprise Innovation Forum (EIF) explored the utilization of digital platforms in bolstering a company’s relevance and competitiveness.

This year, with the theme “Techography: Charting Our Greater Shared Future”, EIF 2022 dives deeper into topics surrounding 5G connectivity, edge computing, cloud environments, data resiliency, and cybersecurity.

The single-day event brought together international and local experts who discussed the latest innovations and industry trends, and members of the private sector seeking strategic partnerships for their respective businesses.

Globe Telecom chief commercial officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira kicked off the flagship tech forum with an opening speech, followed by keynote speaker Swan Sit, and afterwards Globe Telecom chief technical advisor Robert Tan shared his insights on the advantages of software-defined platforms.

After the keynote speeches, EIF 2022 participants were able to visit tech booths and join breakout sessions where different technology topics were showcased.

“Globe quietly has put together a world-leading technical capability. We are probably one of the most advanced networks in the world,” said senior advisor for Globe Business Enterprise Group Don Rae.

The booths presented outside the main conference hall are Globe Business partners like Samsung, Genesys, Third Pillar, Zoom, AWS, Akamai Technologies, and Check Point.