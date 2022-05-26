PH ranks 4th globally for play-to-earn gaming adoption

The Philippines ranked fourth for play-to-earn (P2E) adoption with a quarter of Filipinos having played-to-earn, according to Finder’s NFT Gaming Adoption Report.

NFT gaming adoption by country

India – 33.79% Hong Kong – 28.75% The UAE – 27.27% The Philippines -25.01% Vietnam – 22.96% Singapore – 22.68% Malaysia – 19.43% Brazil – 17.55% Nigeria – 16.05% Venezuela – 14.11% Peru – 13.15% Colombia – 12.68% Argentina – 12.06% Chile – 11.36% Ireland – 11.31% Mexico – 11.11% South Africa – 10.20% The US – 9.37% Canada – 8.38% Switzerland – 8.37% New Zealand – 8.19% Spain – 8.05% The UK – 7.55% Germany – 7.40% France – 5.75% Sweden – 4.33%

Finder.com polled 43,312 people across 26 countries to reveal 25% of Filipino Internet users have used a P2E game and an additional 14% plan to do so by the end of the year. This means P2E adoption could hit 39% by the end of the year.

India has the most P2E gamers (34%), followed by Hong Kong (29%), the UAE (27%) and the Philippines (25%). Meanwhile Sweden has the least (4%), followed by France (6%), Germany (7%) and the United Kingdom (8%).

In the Philippines, men are more likely to play-to-earn than women. 28% of Filipino men say they’ve played-to-earn compared to 22% of women.

Finder.com’s cryptocurrency editor Keegan Francis said game developers are increasingly using NFTs and cryptocurrency to build more enticing monetary incentives into their games.

“P2E games have their own digital asset-powered economies, allowing gamers to earn rewards.

“Gamers can potentially earn two types of cryptocurrency — native cryptocurrency in the form of tokens, or existing cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum,” he said.

“It’s currently younger Filipinos who are involved in P2E NFT games, with adoption highest among those in between the ages of 18-44. However, we’re expecting to see an uptick in adoption across all age groups.”

Francis said that gamers who can’t afford the entry cost to play might want to consider joining a guild.

“Guilds allow players, known as scholars, to play a game like Axie Infinity for free by lending you the required NFTs and you are then usually entitled to a share of the earnings while the remainder goes to the guild”.