Grab kickstarts road safety certification program

Grab Holdings Inc. (Grab) will be strengthening its efforts in advocating for safer and more efficient thoroughfares, the Southeast Asian technology company and ride-hailing platform said on Wednesday, May 25.

With the official launch of ‘Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Boot Camp’, a campaign open to all Grab drivers and delivery partners, Grab Philippines eyes to achieve around 500 participants for the initial year.

The first-ever Boot Camp has already been conducted at the company’s newest Grab Driver Training Center located in Marikina, opening its doors to 150 2W (two-wheel) and 4W (four-wheel) Grab drivers and delivery partners.

“Being on the road is central to Grab’s day-to-day operations, and we are optimistic that through various road safety education programs, we are empowering our drivers and delivery-partners to be road safety stewards within their communities,” said Grab Philippines Driver Operations head Wayne Jacinto.

The session topics include fundamental road safety and defensive driving led by experts from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), proper vehicle maintenance training, and on-the-road behavior coaching.

Instructors from the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) also joined the program in delivering expert training to Grab drivers in compliance with road safety rules and ordinances, and provided training certifications upon completion of all training sessions.

Additionally, participants of the Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Boot Camp also received a year-long health insurance, monthly budget for community safety trainings, and a premium gear kit from Grab.

The program is expected to take place on an annual basis and will expand to Pampanga, Cebu, and Davao in 2023.