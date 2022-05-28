Oracle adds new security layers to cloud infrastructure

Oracle Corp. (Oracle), an American technology company specializing in software-based solutions, expanded the security features of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Philippines on Wednesday, May 25.

The revamped OCI, which houses Oracle’s complementary cloud services, has five new capabilities: a network firewall, threat intelligence, a threat detector, customizable security zone policy sets, and security monitoring applications.

These new innovations will enable Philippine organizations working with Oracle to secure their respective cloud deployments and applications, the company said.

Oracle also cited the findings of Gartner, a technological research and consulting firm, which revealed that by 2023, 99% of cloud security failures “will be the customer’s fault.”

This is why cloud users and administrators are being required to have comprehensive knowledge on security services processes and configuration, as well as cloud deployment maintenance.

Oracle says that businesses today reflect the same amount of confidence in the security of critical applications and data, whether these assets are on a cloud environment or on-premises.

“OCI’s cloud infrastructure design and new security services are very purposeful and prescriptive based on the hindsight of other cloud options in the market and complexities and lack of automation other providers’ customers encounter,” said Jay Bretzmann, Security Program director, IDC.

The ‘OCI Network Firewall,’ powered by Palo Alto Networks’ VM-Series Next-Generation Firewall technology (NGFW), handles cyberattacks across OCI while the ‘Oracle Threat Intelligence Service’ aggregates data sourced from Oracle security researchers and its own open-source feeds.

For cloud security issues, the ‘Oracle Cloud Guard Threat Detector’ helps in identifying misconfigured resources and insecure activity across tenants, and the ‘Oracle Security Zones boosts the customer’s security posture with custom security zone policy sets.

Finally, the ‘Oracle Cloud Guard Fusion Applications Detector’ goes beyond OCI to monitor customer applications which are on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud, a suite of applications used for enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise performance and supply chain management, and even manufacturing.