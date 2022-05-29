South Korean open world game to debut in PH

Online gaming and digital entertainment company PlayPark and South Korean developer Bluehole are set to officially open the gates in Southeast Asia for the new PC MMORPG made for gaming fans of the fantasy genre.

The 3D open world setting of ‘Elyon’ revolves around a faction war between the militaristic Ontari and the noble Vulpin, born of conflicting perspectives on technology and immortality.

Players can freely traverse in the land of Harth where the Vulpin faction controls the southern part while the Ontari has domain over the northern part.

With each faction comes different character classes based on the player’s play style and aesthetic preference, and offers deep skill customization mechanics as well.

Currently available for pre-registration, Elyon will be rewarding players with in-game items depending on the number of pre-registrants via milestone achievement system.

While all milestone rewards will be sent directly to players after the official launch, gaming gear from Asus and Razer will also be up for grabs to pre-registrants.

Elyon has already been released in South Korea and other global servers, and recently opened three limited-time events to celebrate the arrival of the new ‘Paladin’ class.