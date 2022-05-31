DICT prepares for leadership transition as ex-CICT chief Ivan Uy set to take top post

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acting secretary Manny Caintic said on Tuesday, May 31, said he is now preparing to hand over the reins to lawyer Ivan John Uy who has been named as the agency’s new secretary under the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Incoming DICT secretary Ivan Uy

Photo from his Facebook page

“We look forward to the strong leadership that Atty. Uy will bring to the Department. Our goal is to assist a smooth transition and ensure that our progress in advancing the national ICT agenda will continue, even with changes in leadership,” Caintic said in a statement.

Uy, a lawyer who specializes in technology issues, was a former head of the Commission on Information and Communications Technology (CICT) – the precursor of the DICT – during the time of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Caintic stressed the importance of connecting with the staff of Uy in the coming days to discuss and lay down initiatives for a smooth leadership transition. Caintic will brief the new secretary on the department’s flagship programs — including the Digital Infrastructure Program that aims to build a government-owned broadband network.

Moreover, the DICT said it aims to sustain its initiatives under its CHIP strategic framework. CHIP, which stands for Connect, Harness, Innovate and Protect, to accelerate the digital readiness of the country and enable active participation in the global digital economy.

The plan also includes developing and upskilling the Filipino workforce and establishing a more digitally-inclusive and empowered future. The plan shall also expand and revitalize the Philippine economy through reforms that will encourage investments.

“I will be stepping down as Acting Secretary knowing that I have contributed to the legacy of the DICT as the driving force in the country’s digital agenda. That being said, it is an honor to work with Atty. Uy, who is handpicked by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself. We will work closely with him and his team to ensure a smooth transition and that our vision for continuing the national ICT agenda is aligned with the needs and demands of the Filipino people we serve,” Caintic asserted.