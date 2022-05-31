US cloud services firm Zadara expands to PH, SE Asian market

US-based edge cloud services Zadara has announced its expansion into the Philippines and Southeast Asian market where it will try to pitch its fully-managed cloud services — compute, networking, and storage – which are designed for service providers and the modern enterprise.

Photo shows Sandz Solutions Philippines managing director Enrique Velasco (left) and Zadara SVP for business development Dani Naor

Dani Naor, senior vice president for business development at Zadara, recently visited the Philippines as part of the series of meetings with brand partners in the Southeast Asia region.

“Our company strategy is to work with partners and build a very close relationship with them to help their customers. During my visit in Southeast Asia, I represented the company in meeting our partners and their strategic customers and also with our global affiliates,” Naor shared.

Zadara operates across the globe maintaining clouds in hundreds of data centers with public and private cloud partners. It is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. With a headquarter in Irvine, California, Zadara also have locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), and Bangalore.

Naor added, “The Philippines is a very important market. Sandz Solutions, our local partner in the country, has been with us for years. We have a lot of combined knowledge and innovations to meet customer’s need for cloud service in this fast-changing world. Zadara is the technology supplier while Sandz Solutions is the hybrid solutions service provider to customers.”

Sandz Solutions provides enterprise solutions that help transform clients’ data centers to provide the necessary flexibility and agility to support their business requirements. It currently provides services to SMEs and large corporations in various industries like financial institutions, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage and a number of government institutions.

Sandz Solutions Philippines managing director Enrique Velasco explained, “While we are a primary provider of Zadara since 2016, we are also looking at an ecosystem of partners. You cannot do everything. The opportunity is there. To be able to scale this, we need to work with other partners. I think in the end, we will work hybrid via 100% channels.”

Velasco has led the transition of the local team from being an IT reseller to a managed services provider with proven expertise in infrastructure optimization and IT business resiliency.

Velasco emphasized, “Our main commitment is to provide the best value to our clients. Even before the pandemic especially for enterprise, we help them move away from managing their own IT and are now focusing on managed services.”

Sandz Solutions’ next goals include to continue to scale the business and adapt with all the innovations Zadara is offering in the market and to raise the bar of going to the application level offering like data modernization.