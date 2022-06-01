Bicam report on proposed PH creative industries dev’t bills ratified

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 31, ratified the bicameral report that reconciled the disagreeing provisions of House Bill 10107 and Senate Bill 2455, to be known as the “Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.”

Pangasinan 4th district representative Christopher de Venecia

Pangasinan 4th district representative Christopher de Venecia, head of the House contingent to the bicam panel, said in a privilege speech that while the House and Senate versions differed in a number of ways, their spirit and intent were identical as both enjoyed significant and multi-level interventions from the stakeholders.

Both bills called for the creation of the Creative Industries Development Council to oversee the development and promotion of the Philippines Creative Industries as a legitimate economic sector.

The council would formulate and implement the Philippine Creative Industries Development Plan that would serve as the roadmap or blueprint to develop the country’s creative industries for years to come.

The bills also aim to generate jobs, opportunities, financial and social protection, and support for the creative class, as well as economic incentives and targeted interventions for creative MSMEs which are among the biggest providers of livelihood for creative workers and freelancers.

The conferees used the House version as the working draft of the proposals.