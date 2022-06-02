Fujitsu sets eyes on hybrid work market with new notebook lineup

Fujitsu Limited, an ICT gear maker headquartered in Japan, recently announced an update to its Lifebook E5 series with design and features built for the demands of post-pandemic hybrid working environments.

Available in both Intel and AMD brand variants, the new lightweight E5 devices will feature a standard ultra-light magnesium casing, which the brand notes is as tough as its ruggedized counterparts but lighter and aesthetically striking.

The Intel version is equipped with the newest 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics, while the AMD version comes with the AMD Ryzen 5000U series processors with its own AMD Radeon graphics.

Both Intel and AMD-powered Lifebook E5 models are backed by up to 64GB DDR4 memory, and weigh 25% less compared to their predecessors despite the increase in battery capacity.

The brand’s senior director for Global CCD Business Mr. Rüdiger Landto, expects hybrid work will be the new norm moving forward, which is why the new notebook models are primed to deliver performance anywhere the user needs.

“The whole range of Lifebook models standardizes the inclusion of enterprise-class security features to make logging in easy while keeping data secure. What’s more, they are available at a very competitive price,” Landto highlighted.

To boost the connectivity options of the modern hybrid worker, the laptops will be using the same port replicator for both the U7 and E5 series when linking peripherals.

Enterprise security features like IR Cam authentication and fingerprint recognition comes standard to the new notebooks, while the newly introduced ePrivacy filter installed in the screen will be available on the U7312 and U7412 models.

For organizations with cloud-based users or optimized local compute power, Fujitsu will roll out two thin client models – the Lifebook E5412 and E5512, which are similar in design and port replicator situation.

Alongside the Lifebook E5x12, Fujitsu also introduced the ultra-mobile Lifebook U7x12 notebook series, and the premium Lifebook U9312 laptop and tablet.

All new models can be ordered via Fujitsu and its authorized partners in the Philippines, with official prices varying depending on system specification and country.