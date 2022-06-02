Global printer shipments fell 12.3% in Q1, says IDC

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals, also known as printers, decreased 12.3% year over year to 22.4 million units in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

Shipment value was down 10.6% year over year during the quarter to $9.7 billion, according to new data from research firm IDC. Manufacturing constraints and logistic issues continued to be the main causes of the declining market.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Supply chain issues, a shortage of semiconductors, and a surge in price all contributed to the overall decline of the printer market in 1Q22. The impact was broad with year-over-year contraction in all regional markets in 1Q22.

The Asia-Pacific (except Japan and China) (APeJC) region recorded the smallest year-over-year decline (-0.4%) due to strong demand from both the consumer and commercial segments. Most countries were able to reopen all economic sectors and achieved slight recovery from the supply shortage.