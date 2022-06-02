Global printer shipments fell 12.3% in Q1, says IDC

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals, also known as printers, decreased 12.3% year over year to 22.4 million units in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

Shipment value was down 10.6% year over year during the quarter to $9.7 billion, according to new data from research firm IDC. Manufacturing constraints and logistic issues continued to be the main causes of the declining market.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

  • Supply chain issues, a shortage of semiconductors, and a surge in price all contributed to the overall decline of the printer market in 1Q22. The impact was broad with year-over-year contraction in all regional markets in 1Q22.
  • The Asia-Pacific (except Japan and China) (APeJC) region recorded the smallest year-over-year decline (-0.4%) due to strong demand from both the consumer and commercial segments. Most countries were able to reopen all economic sectors and achieved slight recovery from the supply shortage.
  • Canon recorded the best year-over-year growth among the top four printer companies, increasing unit shipments 2.7% year over year to nearly 4.9 million units. The company’s expansion was driven by double-digit gains in inkjet shipments, specifically in the under $100 price band.
Facebook Comments Box

Related posts:

  1. IDC sees sharp decline in page volumes printed in 2020
  2. Remote work, study expand global printer market in Q3 of 2020
  3. PH printer demand sustains despite ongoing shortages: IDC
  4. PH printer market up 9.8% in Q1 driven by inkjet market — IDC
Kaijuhost Hosting and WebDesign

Join Our Newsletter! Zero spam, unsubscribe anytime!






Latest Posts

Archives