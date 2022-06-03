Lazada pitches best deals in ‘6.6 Mid-year Mega Sale’

Online shopping site Lazada is rolling out its annual 6.6 Mid-year Mega Sale from June 6 to 8 as it looks to rejuvenate shoppers and re-energize them for the next half of the year.

Buyers can share their #LazadaMidYearGoals together with their Lazada cart to win P66,000 Lazada Wallet Credits.

Lazada is also offering free shipping and 6x stackable vouchers, as well as 60% cashback (no minimum spend, capped at P60) and 10% Lazada Bonus (P500 minimum spend).

Electronics:

Apple – Up to 30% off + Free Shipping

– Up to 30% off + Free Shipping Oppo – Up to 59% off + Win gifts worth P20,000

– Up to 59% off + Win gifts worth P20,000 Beyond the Box – Up to P11,000 off + Freebies + Free Shipping + Vouchers

– Up to P11,000 off + Freebies + Free Shipping + Vouchers Logitech – Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers PerySmith – Up to 77% off + Free Shipping and Vouchers

– Up to 77% off + Free Shipping and Vouchers Haier – Up to 40% off plus voucher, shipping and collect Lazada bonus

– Up to 40% off plus voucher, shipping and collect Lazada bonus Xtreme – Up to 55% + Free Shipping and Vouchers

– Up to 55% + Free Shipping and Vouchers TCL – Up to 50% off with Vouchers, Exclusive Bundles and Freebies

– Up to 50% off with Vouchers, Exclusive Bundles and Freebies HP – Up to 15% off + 3,000 off Vouchers & Free Gifts

– Up to 15% off + 3,000 off Vouchers & Free Gifts DJI– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

Fashion:

Forever21 – Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi

– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi Penshoppe – Up to 66% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Cashback + Laz Bonus

– Up to 66% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Cashback + Laz Bonus Under Armour – Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi

– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi American Tourister – Up to 65% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi

– Up to 65% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi Sunnies Studios – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi Nike – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi Havaianas – Get Pairs for as low as P600 pesos +Vouchers + Free shipping

– Get Pairs for as low as P600 pesos +Vouchers + Free shipping Tala by Kyla – 20% off storewide + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus + New collections

– 20% off storewide + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus + New collections Nick Automatic – Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping + Buy 2 get 10% off

– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping + Buy 2 get 10% off Daniel Wellington Official Store– Up to 30% off + No Min spend Free Shipping +Big Voucher + Flexi combo

Personal care, health & beauty, mother & baby, and groceries:

Unilever – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Free Gifts + Exclusive Vouchers

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Free Gifts + Exclusive Vouchers Garnier – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers Maybelline – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers Premium Beauty – Up to 50% off savings + Get Extra Gifts

– Up to 50% off savings + Get Extra Gifts Puritan’s Pride – Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Cashback + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus

– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Cashback + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus Optimum Nutrition – Save up to P665 + Free Shipping + Freebies + Vouchers

– Save up to P665 + Free Shipping + Freebies + Vouchers Unilab – Up to Php 700 off + Free Gifts, Free Shipping, Vouchers and more

– Up to Php 700 off + Free Gifts, Free Shipping, Vouchers and more PAMPERS – Up to 65% discount on select items + up to P250 off on Shipping

– Up to 65% discount on select items + up to P250 off on Shipping PATPAT (Baby and Kids Clothes) Flagship Store – Up to 50% off+ Exclusive Bundles + Free shipping + Cashback

– Up to 50% off+ Exclusive Bundles + Free shipping + Cashback Century Food – Up to 25% off + Free Shipping + Exclusive Vouchers + Freebies

– Up to 25% off + Free Shipping + Exclusive Vouchers + Freebies Universal Robina – Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping

– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping Lysol – Buy 4 Get 2 Deals + Free shipping + Vouchers + Free gifts

– Buy 4 Get 2 Deals + Free shipping + Vouchers + Free gifts Pedigree & Whiskas – Up to 40% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Free Gifts worth up to P400

– Up to 40% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Free Gifts worth up to P400 PetKit– Up to 50%off + Flexi + Free shipping + Lazada bonus

Home & living, sports & outdoors, toys & games, and motors:

Locaupin – Up to 80% off + Free Shipping

– Up to 80% off + Free Shipping Tefal Cookware – Up to 55% off + Exclusive Bundles & Freebies

– Up to 55% off + Exclusive Bundles & Freebies Bosch Power Tools by BGE – Up to 57% discount on selected items + Free shipping, discount vouchers, freebies, and bundles

– Up to 57% discount on selected items + Free shipping, discount vouchers, freebies, and bundles 3M Official Store – 50% off + free shipping + collectible vouchers

– 50% off + free shipping + collectible vouchers Home de Luxe – Up to 85% + Free Shipping Nationwide

– Up to 85% + Free Shipping Nationwide Bosca – Up to 80% off + vouchers + free shipping

– Up to 80% off + vouchers + free shipping Lego – Up to 40% off + Pre-sale deals + Vouchers + Flexi Combo

– Up to 40% off + Pre-sale deals + Vouchers + Flexi Combo Toy Kingdom – Up to 40% off

– Up to 40% off Decathlon – Up to P400 off + free shipping + vouchers

– Up to P400 off + free shipping + vouchers National Bookstore – Up to 20% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus

– Up to 20% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus Spyder – Up to 30% off + Lazada Bonus + Free Shipping

– Up to 30% off + Lazada Bonus + Free Shipping Rivers– Up to 60% off + Lazada Bonus + Free Shipping

More surprises are in store from top deals to exclusive vouchers and more with LazLive Livestreams. All buyers have to do is catch the Lazada 6.6 segment on the following livestreams:

June 1 to 8 – Score top deals and exclusive vouchers and more only at Lazada’s 6.6 Finds at Papremyo from June 1 to 8, every 5PM.

– Score top deals and exclusive vouchers and more only at Lazada’s 6.6 Finds at Papremyo from June 1 to 8, every 5PM. June 4 to 6- Watch out for Lazada Shake It from June 4 to 6 on your favorite noontime shows. Over P3 million worth of vouchers to be given away sa Lazada Millionaire, Hu-Lazada, at Lazada Cart O Cash

Watch out for Lazada Shake It from June 4 to 6 on your favorite noontime shows. Over P3 million worth of vouchers to be given away sa Lazada Millionaire, Hu-Lazada, at Lazada Cart O Cash June 5 to 8- Guess the Price to Win the Prize on Lazada’s own quiz show, Guess It! from 7pm to 8:30pm starting June 5 to 8. Play it exclusively on the Lazada app and get a chance to win over P1 million in prizes.

Guess the Price to Win the Prize on Lazada’s own quiz show, Guess It! from 7pm to 8:30pm starting June 5 to 8. Play it exclusively on the Lazada app and get a chance to win over P1 million in prizes. June 5 (PM)- Switch It Up for Lazada’s 6.6 Mid-Year Mega Sale with your favorite performers and celebrities such as Barbie Forteza, Ruru Madrid, Arthur Nery, Daiana Menezes, and Marlann Flores. You can also get a chance to be the next millionaire so tune in as we count down to this refreshing sale with over P3 million of prizes to be given away.

In addition to the deals and LazLive segments, Lazada buyers can also enjoy these exclusive bank discounts from their preferred payment options.