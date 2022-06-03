Lazada pitches best deals in ‘6.6 Mid-year Mega Sale’

Online shopping site Lazada is rolling out its annual 6.6 Mid-year Mega Sale from June 6 to 8 as it looks to rejuvenate shoppers and re-energize them for the next half of the year.
Buyers can share their #LazadaMidYearGoals together with their Lazada cart to win P66,000 Lazada Wallet Credits.
Lazada is also offering free shipping and 6x stackable vouchers, as well as 60% cashback (no minimum spend, capped at P60) and 10% Lazada Bonus (P500 minimum spend).
Electronics:
- Apple– Up to 30% off + Free Shipping
- Oppo– Up to 59% off + Win gifts worth P20,000
- Beyond the Box– Up to P11,000 off + Freebies + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- Logitech– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- PerySmith– Up to 77% off + Free Shipping and Vouchers
- Haier– Up to 40% off plus voucher, shipping and collect Lazada bonus
- Xtreme– Up to 55% + Free Shipping and Vouchers
- TCL– Up to 50% off with Vouchers, Exclusive Bundles and Freebies
- HP– Up to 15% off + 3,000 off Vouchers & Free Gifts
- DJI– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers
Fashion:
- Forever21– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi
- Penshoppe– Up to 66% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Cashback + Laz Bonus
- Under Armour– Up to 60% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi
- American Tourister– Up to 65% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi
- Sunnies Studios– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi
- Nike– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Voucher + Flexi
- Havaianas– Get Pairs for as low as P600 pesos +Vouchers + Free shipping
- Tala by Kyla– 20% off storewide + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus + New collections
- Nick Automatic– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping + Buy 2 get 10% off
- Daniel Wellington Official Store– Up to 30% off + No Min spend Free Shipping +Big Voucher + Flexi combo
Personal care, health & beauty, mother & baby, and groceries:
- Unilever– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Free Gifts + Exclusive Vouchers
- Garnier– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- Maybelline– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- Premium Beauty– Up to 50% off savings + Get Extra Gifts
- Puritan’s Pride– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Cashback + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus
- Optimum Nutrition– Save up to P665 + Free Shipping + Freebies + Vouchers
- Unilab– Up to Php 700 off + Free Gifts, Free Shipping, Vouchers and more
- PAMPERS– Up to 65% discount on select items + up to P250 off on Shipping
- PATPAT (Baby and Kids Clothes) Flagship Store– Up to 50% off+ Exclusive Bundles + Free shipping + Cashback
- Century Food– Up to 25% off + Free Shipping + Exclusive Vouchers + Freebies
- Universal Robina– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping
- Lysol– Buy 4 Get 2 Deals + Free shipping + Vouchers + Free gifts
- Pedigree & Whiskas– Up to 40% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Free Gifts worth up to P400
- PetKit– Up to 50%off + Flexi + Free shipping + Lazada bonus
Home & living, sports & outdoors, toys & games, and motors:
- Locaupin– Up to 80% off + Free Shipping
- Tefal Cookware– Up to 55% off + Exclusive Bundles & Freebies
- Bosch Power Tools by BGE– Up to 57% discount on selected items + Free shipping, discount vouchers, freebies, and bundles
- 3M Official Store– 50% off + free shipping + collectible vouchers
- Home de Luxe– Up to 85% + Free Shipping Nationwide
- Bosca– Up to 80% off + vouchers + free shipping
- Lego– Up to 40% off + Pre-sale deals + Vouchers + Flexi Combo
- Toy Kingdom– Up to 40% off
- Decathlon– Up to P400 off + free shipping + vouchers
- National Bookstore– Up to 20% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus
- Spyder– Up to 30% off + Lazada Bonus + Free Shipping
- Rivers– Up to 60% off + Lazada Bonus + Free Shipping
More surprises are in store from top deals to exclusive vouchers and more with LazLive Livestreams. All buyers have to do is catch the Lazada 6.6 segment on the following livestreams:
- June 1 to 8– Score top deals and exclusive vouchers and more only at Lazada’s 6.6 Finds at Papremyo from June 1 to 8, every 5PM.
- June 4 to 6- Watch out for Lazada Shake It from June 4 to 6 on your favorite noontime shows. Over P3 million worth of vouchers to be given away sa Lazada Millionaire, Hu-Lazada, at Lazada Cart O Cash
- June 5 to 8- Guess the Price to Win the Prize on Lazada’s own quiz show, Guess It! from 7pm to 8:30pm starting June 5 to 8. Play it exclusively on the Lazada app and get a chance to win over P1 million in prizes.
- June 5 (PM)- Switch It Up for Lazada’s 6.6 Mid-Year Mega Sale with your favorite performers and celebrities such as Barbie Forteza, Ruru Madrid, Arthur Nery, Daiana Menezes, and Marlann Flores. You can also get a chance to be the next millionaire so tune in as we count down to this refreshing sale with over P3 million of prizes to be given away.
In addition to the deals and LazLive segments, Lazada buyers can also enjoy these exclusive bank discounts from their preferred payment options.