Senate panel report says social media platforms should be liable for disinformation

A Senate committee has approved a report recommending that social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Tiktok be held accountable for the spread of disinformation.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, drafted the report contained in approved Senate Resolution 953 on social media disinformation.

“To discourage inaction by the social media platforms, malice should be presumed on the part of the publisher (i.e., social media platform) if the libelous comment is made by a fake or fictitious person and such platform fails to take down the libelous content within a reasonable time,” the report recommended.

The report noted that legislation needs to be broad enough to capture these techniques that the disinformation producers use to elude accountability.

It also wants government offices to ensure that their employees are not engaging in or spreading disinformation and hate speech outside of their official functions.

The committee held four hearings on the rise of social media platforms and the rapid advancement of technology, where journalists, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, academicians doing research on networks of disinformation, representatives of advertising and public relations agencies, a retired Supreme Court justice, and other government officials presented their positions.

The report, approved on the last session day of the 18th Congress on June 1, also wants to amend the law on libel making the use of fake accounts/fake names in making libelous comments as per se proof of malice. “Social media platforms should be held accountable,” it said.

It also seeks the revision of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 to enable it to deal with the exponential rise of the use of social media platforms on disinformation activities.

“The Comelec should play an active role in combating disinformation during elections given that a representative democracy is not possible with rampant disinformation,” it added.

The other recommendations in the draft committee report are the following: