Unboxing and First Impressions | Huawei P50 smartphone

The newly announced Huawei P50, the base version that completes the P50 flagship line-up available for the Filipino smartphone market, continues the blend of striking aesthetics and modern ergonomics seen in its predecessors.

Although a little bit late to the game, with the Huawei P50 Pro and the foldable P50 pocket getting an earlier February release locally, the base Huawei P50 gets a much lighter price tag without significant trade-offs. In fact, it is almost completely identical to the Pro version.

Huawei Philippines says that the P50 represents the brand’s combination of form of function in a device. In the past, the P9 series made its debut with the dual camera system, while the P20, P30, and P40 series continued to deliver Huawei’s advancements in camera technology.

At first look, the Huawei P50 resembles more like a midrange smartphone on the high-end range. Upon closer inspection, the rounded corners and the curved edges, plus the metallic frame, gives users a premium feel when holding the device.

The body composition of the Huawei P50 caught us by surprise. Typically, cheaper smartphones have distinct bulky form factors and are lightweight while pricier ones are thinner but denser. The P50 is housed in a sleek and thin frame but is 30 grams lighter than a flagship like the Poco F4 GT.

The box comes with the usual accessories that Huawei includes in its smartphone offerings: a pin ejector, a jelly case, a power brick, and a Type-C cable. Although the jelly case gives users an additional layer of protection, we don’t recommend using it since it has a negative effect on the P50’s aesthetics.

The Huawei P50 features a curved OLED display, a 4100mAh battery, 66W wired charging rate, an IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, a dual-matrix camera with Huawei XD Optics, up to 80x zoom, and the Huawei Super Device productivity interface.

