Wiko’s flagship contender gets sub-P12,000 price tag

Wiko, a French smartphone brand fully owned by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tinno Mobile, recently debuted its latest premium smartphone offering in the Philippines – the Wiko T50.

The Wiko T50 is designed to capture the local Gen Z market, combining French aesthetics and modern features at par with well-known brands in the Philippines despite a lower-end midrange level price tag.

Back in May 25, Wiko has already kickstarted a series of pre-order promotions for the device in both of the brand’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as an upcoming storewide discount for the 6.6 Grand Sale limited-time event.

Currently, there are four Wiko products available for Filipino consumers: the Wiko wire-controlled headphones with swivels and soft cushion retailing at P999.00, the entry-level Wiko T10 with a large capacity 5000mAh battery, the Wiko T3 midranger with a 48MP main camera sensor, and the premium T50 which only retails for P11,999.

The 11-year-old tech company has presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, now including the Philippines, and claims that it is one of the leading brands in the European market.

“I am sure that the new generations in Southeast Asia who love gaming and photography, sharing their lives and experiences on social media will enjoy this device. What’s more, they will love the all-screen design and elegant French aesthetics of the Wiko T50 which will draw the admiration of everyone,” said Violetta Jovanovic, global marketing director for Wiko Mobile.

In a nutshell, the Wiko T50 was deliver by the brand to bring a higher quality of photography experience with its cameras, a speedy charging rate, an immersive entertainment experience, and an elegant design all in one affordable package.

The Wiko T50 was announced and released on the dame day, May 26, and comes with Android 11 out of the box, a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, a triple main rear camera system headlined by a 64MP sensor with up to 1080p quality at 30 frames-per-second recording, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery charging at 40W capacity.

Unfortunately, the device doesn’t have storage expansion options and 4K recording, but the Helio G85 chipset is more than enough to cover average gaming performance needs with its up to 1GHz peak graphics and dynamic CPU/GPU management through MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming technology.

Available in a single storage variant (128GB) and three colorways – Aqua Green, Lively Pink, and Midnight Black, the Wiko T50 retails for P11,999.