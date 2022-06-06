Makati’s Pitogo High School secures 4-peat win in robotics contest

Pitogo High School in Makati City picked up where it left off as it secured the championship title in the “Tagisang Robotics: Design. Build. Play” during the competition’s return this year using a hybrid format.

Pitogo HS students and coach pose for their group photo

After winning The Best Team Award in 2019, the Best Rookie Team and Best Team in 2013, and again as Best Team in 2014, Pitogo High School once more showed that they were still the team-to-beat in the robotics competition held last May 27.

Pitogo HS scored a total of 3,000 points and recorded the shortest time to complete the final task, which was to sense, lift, and deliver colored pallets to their designated places on the playing field.

Pitogo HS Team, composed of students Allen Reilan Bustamante, Nathan Enzo Saludo, Rose Nelyn Andalajao, and Gaudy Lhuan Macato, will receive P120,000 cash grant and a trophy. Their coach, Florante Ferrer, one of the veteran coaches of the competition, will receive P30,000 cash award.

Technical committee member Mark Jayson De Jesus of ThinkLab positions the mobot tasked to perform the uploaded codes and deliver the colored pallets during the final round

Meanwhile, Caloocan National Science and Technology High School (CalNatSci) was hailed as first runner-up with 2,800 points, while Taguig City Science High School finished as second runner up with 2,600 points.

Students of CalNatSci Angelo Paolo Atip, Gabriel Peter Pacoma, Danielle Faye Alba, Anjae Maria Bejerano bagged a trophy and P80,000 cash grant. Taguig City Science HS students Jaisa Julene Mataac, Julyenne Alexander Borais, Steven Andrei Fontiveros and Anastacia Freyja Cabugon will receive P40,000 cash and a trophy. The coaches of the first runner-up and second runner-up will be receiving P20,000 and P10,000 cash prize, respectively.

Rizal National Science High School, meanwhile, bagged The Most Valuable Team title after garnering the highest combined scores from the qualifying heat matches held in series before the final match. Through these matches, the Top 8 finalists were selected and allowed to compete in the hybrid championship game.

The 2022 TRC judges with Dr. Ruby Cristobal receive the trophies on behalf of the winners

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) has been conducting the Tagisang Robotics since 2011 to ignite the interest of high school students in robotics for them to discover their potentials in the fields of engineering and information technology.

“Potential is something that is always there especially when talking about the Filipino youth. The only challenge is on how we can hone and harness it, and make sure that effective programs are implemented for it to be realized,” said DOST-SEI’s chief of the Science and Technology Manpower Education Research and Promotions Division, Dr. Ruby R. Cristobal.

With the new format of the Tagisang Robotics competition, participating teams were allowed to upload their previously tested codes remotely, to autonomously run the robot onsite and fulfill the task of efficiently delivering the colored pallets to the designated positions on the playing field in the shortest possible time.

Th new game format heralds an innovative way of delivering technology-based competitions amid prevailing restrictions due to the pandemic. Likewise, it offers a creative solution to future challenges of running highly engaging competitions despite having participants who are remotely located.