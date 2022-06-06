ROG bares new gaming laptop roster powered by Ryzen 6000

Gaming brand Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially signaled the arrival of the new gaming laptops equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series of processors in a digital launch event on Friday, June 3.

The Ryzen 6000 Asus ROG line-up is led by the ROG Zephyrus G14, an ultraportable gaming powerhouse comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6800S Mobile GPU, harnessing AMD exclusive features like Smart Access Memory and SmartShift.

The Zephyrus G14 also comes with a multiplexer switch that boosts graphics performance by giving its user the choice whether the discrete or integrated graphics unit will be used, high-speed DDR5 4800MHz memory, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

It is also one of the first ROG laptops to be equipped with the Nebula Display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR support with 500 nits of peak brightness and Pantone validation.

Other features include a custom vapor chamber for enhanced thermal transfer, the AniMe Matrix display, a larger trackpad and improved speaker placement, the 180-degree Ergolift hinge, infrared-enabled webcam, and two colorways – Eclipse Grey and Moonlight White.

Its bigger sibling, the ROG Zephyrus G15 also received an upgrade for 2022, including up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, upgraded TGP to 120W, DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD, a QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, infrared webcam, and a six-speaker system.

Asus ROG also updated its dual-screen gaming laptop device – the Zephyrus Duo 1, which now has the 14.1-inch secondary screen, four-directional hinge for maximized airflow, Nebula HDR panel with 1100 nits of peak brightness, 64GB of DDR5 memory clocking at 4800MHz, up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 storage, and up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

The brand’s Strix G series also gets a facelift in 2022, with both the G15 and G17 getting up to QHD 240Hz displays, up to a Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and a new color option on top of the classic Eclipse Grey which is called Electro Punk.

Both the Tuf Gaming A15 and A17 were also reinforced for the 2022 models, each getting an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU upgrade and up to RTX 3070 GPU, an FHD 300Hz Adaptive Sync display, Dolby Atmos audio, its staple military grade durability, and two paintjobs: Mecha Grey and Jaeger Grey.