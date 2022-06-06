Toyota Rush gets Gazoo Racing treatment in 2022 GR-S update

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has revealed the latest update to its sub-compact SUV Toyota Rush, with the release of the model’s Gazoo Racing Sport (GR-S) variant.

The New Toyota Rush GR-S now serves as the line’s top-grade vehicle. A favorite among customers who are intending to buy their first 7-seater SUV, the 2022 motorsports-inspired Rush is now styled with the official emblem and enhancements from the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) line.

The new Toyota Rush GR-S features GR-branded front bumper spoiler, rear bumper spoiler, and side body moulding. It comes in three TGR-matching colors: Dark Red Mica Metallic, Black Metallic 1, and White 2.

It is powered by a gasoline engine with 4-speed automatic transmission. Its modern features include Smart Entry functionality and a 7-inch display a with Apple Carplay and Android Auto working with its 8-speaker audio system.

It also comes with standard safety and security functions like Anti-Lock Brake System, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, Toyota Vehicle Security System and more, plus other features like built in camera and back sonar.

The new Toyota Rush GR-S retails at P1,176,000 and is now available in Toyota’s 72 dealerships all over the country.

