New BPO player on track in onboarding target for initial year

R1 RCM, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions for US-based healthcare facilities, said that it is on schedule in growing its team in the Philippines with over a thousand new hires this year.

After officially opening its local office last month in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the BPO firm has already concluded the training program of its first wave of Filipino talent, with each batch spending a total incubation period of 12 weeks.

“We’re bringing in the people in waves. We have four to five waves that we’re bringing in, and so far, we’re on schedule,” shared Roger Salazar, country manager for R1 RCM Philippines.

During the training program, new hires will be introduced to HR onboarding sessions, professional ethics, US cultural awareness sessions, and hands-on training with the company’s proprietary tools.

R1 RCM infuses a blend of automated and live human solutions into the healthcare delivery system, providing its clientele of healthcare providers with the tools to gain visibility across the entire revenue cycle and improve patient experience at the same time.

Salazar explained that the Philippine site was initially planned to handle a single process, which is the voice process, but expanded over the following weeks after discovering the capabilities of the local team.

“They realized that when they opened the doors to the Philippines, there’s so much talent here that we can actually do more things than what we originally thought. We’re doing other things already…it’s a discovery process and we’re trying to add more,” he added.

R1 RCM’s VP for Revenue Cycle Operations Krista Katris shared that the firm is already expecting to double or triple the number of employees by 2023, a growth trajectory that was previously out of scope but is now on the table.

“There are different streams that we can tap into in the Philippines…we’re starting with one overarching process with one client, but we have the ability to grow across our client base that we already have…we also have the ability to grow across different processes,” she remarked.

“We’ve seen a lot of creativity already as far as ideas for innovation…and what I love that we’ve established so far is the collaborative environment where we’re working together to make things even better,” said Troy Sholar, senior director of R1 RCM’s Program Management Office.

The local team will join R1 RCM’s global employee pool of 28,000 across US and India, collectively logging 15-million automated tasks on an annual basis to accommodate 30-million patient encounters.