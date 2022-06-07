PUBG Mobile launches skins and loadouts based on ‘Ibong Adarna’

Free-to-play online battle royale shooter game PUBG Mobile recently launched the first-ever character set based on Philippine literature – the eponymous magical bird ‘Ibong Adarna’ based on the epic poem of the same name.

PUBG Mobile’s decision to train the spotlight on Filipino culture is the first of several planned collaborations that cater exclusively to the Southeast Asian market, the game’s largest player base.

The Phoenix Adarna set will be followed by the Phoenix, the Griffin, and the Roman Caladrius.

Aside from the skin with aesthetics that embody the mythical creature, the Phoenix Adarna set also comes with a Tagalog voice pack, permanent cover art, avatar frame, parachute and backpack design, and buggy-type vehicle.

The limited-time event is currently active until June 19, and players will have to achieve certain requirements before getting the Phoenix Adarna set as a reward. For example, the permanent skin set will only be available to players who are able to finish 10 matches in the top four, while the permanent cover art will be awarded to participants who log in the game for at least 14 days combined.

For the Hairy Metal set, players must check the milestone of surviving for 180 minutes across matches while teaming up with friends at least 10 times. The Indigo Flames – S1897 weapon skin can be scored by eliminating 20 players while the Mecha Ant backpack will require players to stay online for at least three hours.

To get the Phoenix Adarna avatar frame and parachute pattern, players will need to rack up points in the form of daily objectives: logging in, completing a classic match, finishing in Top 10 once, and surviving for 40 minutes.

Extra points can be spent on the Fiery Wings backpack design and Radiant Phoenix Adarna buggy, or used to pull rewards from the lucky spin – from the Phoenix Adarna set, cover art, and weapon skin.