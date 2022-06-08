Virtual job fair offers 24,000 remote positions for ‘new normal’

The pandemic has prompted Filipino employees to re-evaluate their work-life balance. To meet this emerging need for flexibility, Jobstreet Philippines in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be hosting a virtual career fair offering over 75,000 positions with a variety of set-ups based all over the country.

The fair will last from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17.

According to Jobstreet’s internal data and reports, the workforce’s changing behavior comes from their shifting priorities. 67% of Filipino employees now choose their health and wellbeing over their work, 53% prefer to stay in a remote set-up even if it would entail working an additional 10 hours per week, and 41% would accept a lower salary provided they could move to a more affordable location.

The online employment company also named the reasons why Filipinos would consider quitting their current jobs. These reasons encompassed their fear of Covid-19, long commutes, inflexible working hours, desire for family time, new career goals, and most importantly, their changing values.

“There are still a lot more people or candidates that are still in search for a job that will be more fulfilling because they have seen a great light during the last two years to see what is more valuable, what is worth living and working for,” asserted Philip Gioca, Jobstreet Philippines country manager.

“The bottom line [for Filipino employees]: if it’s worth it, I will stay. If it’s not worth it, I will join a company that’s worth my while,” Gioca stated.

With the new priorities of Filipino workers top of mind, Jobstreet organized the five-day fair in order for employees to easily find the job that meets their needs.

Each day will focus on a specific job category. The first will feature work from home and hybrid positions. There will be over 24,000 open roles from 44 companies. The top titles include encoders, engineers, office staff, virtual assistants, and accountants.

Day two and three will concentrate on place-bound jobs. Luzon-based positions will be the focus of the second day and Jobstreet has gathered over 53,000 positions from 120 companies for it.

The third day will spotlight jobs in the Visayas and Mindanao. There will be over 15,500 roles from 68 companies waiting to be filled. Day four will highlight entry-level positions.

The fifth and last day will showcase all kinds of jobs and will culminate in a grand raffle where participants registered for the complete five days can win exciting prizes.

To learn more about each role and whether the company matches their lifestyle and values, Filipinos may initiate a live chat with their prospective employers during the fair straight from the Jobstreet platforms.

The virtual career fair is the first where Jobstreet has opened multiple channels for Filipinos to more conveniently register and attend. Filipinos can participate in the fair via the Jobstreet mobile app and the company’s virtual career fair website.

“This is the goal that we are presenting to you today in this virtual career fair… a more makabayan job fair that we’ll be giving and hopefully we will be able to help the new heroes of our country. The people that work so hard to be able to feed, shelter, and provide for their families,” Gioca said.