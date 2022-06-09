Vivo PH unveils new flagships with dual processor systems

China-based smartphone brand Vivo has partnered with German optical systems maker Zeiss to introduce its newest champions for handheld professional imaging – the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.

The Vivo X series is designed to cater to the younger generation of end-users who are seeking premium camera experiences from their smartphones, and as the successor of the brand’s X70 line which is dubbed as the “Imagery Master,” the X80 series further pushes the limit on what Vivo can offer in the mobile photography space.

Both devices will be equipped with Zeiss-powered optical technology and coating standards, allowing users to capture sceneries and landscapes with high-performance color reproduction, and poorly lit environments with ease via Zeiss Super Night Camera feature.

The Pro version weighs 12 grams more than the non-Pro version and offers additional back panel material options like ceramic and eco leather. Unlike the non-Pro X80, it also has a dust and water resistance rating of IP68, but both versions have dual-SIM capability.

While both smartphones reach up to 1500 nits of brightness and have a 6.78-inch display, the Pro version uses the LTPO3 type of AMOLED which enables it to reach higher levels of refresh rate without putting too much strain on the battery.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor is present on the non-Pro X80 while Pro version is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 option. To boost the performance level of the two devices, Vivo is also adding its very own V1+ chip, producing a dual-core situation for both models.

To complement the high-level performance brought by the dual-chip system, the X80 and X80 Pro will also feature Game Frame interpolation, an X-axis Linear motor, and dual stereo speakers. Other shared features include Funtouch 12 based on the latest Android version, NFC functionality, USB Type-C ports, infrared capabilities, and 80W wired charging.

Zeiss powers the camera systems of both devices, but the Pro version gets an additional periscope telephoto lens and up to 8K quality recording versus the non-Pro’s maxed at 4K. The camera modules from Zeiss also reproduces the effects of its Anamorphic film lenses through oval flares and brings what the company claims as the “first and only gimbal portrait camera” in the country.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes in a single Cosmic Black color option while the X80 has a second color option: Urban Blue. The Pro variant priced at P59,999, and the non-Pro retailing for P45,999, are available for pre-order starting on June 10 at Shopee and Lazada platforms.