10,487 pass DOST undergrad S&T scholarships for 2022

A total of 10,487 students are set to enter college in academic year 2022-2023 as new science scholars as the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) releases the official list of names of the scholarship qualifiers.

For two consecutive years, DOST-SEI did not conduct the national scholarship qualifying examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To identify the qualifiers, the institute employed data analytics and proxy indicators in place of the exam. Documentary requirements were collected through the E-Scholarship Application System including the students’ grades in Grades 9-11.

Of this year’s batch of qualifiers, 5,567 qualified under the RA 7687 Scholarship Program — scholarships for students with high aptitude for science coming from economically disadvantaged families; while 4,920 qualified under the Merit Scholarship Program.

“The Institute is pleased to award these scholarships to these students who have indicated interest in careers in S&T. They have been the core part of our mandate since SEI’s foundation 35 years ago. We believe that this year’s batch of qualifiers will add to the pool of highly qualified scientists and engineers in the future and will take active participation and leadership roles especially in S&T research and development (R&D) activities,” said DOST-SEI director Josette T. Biyo.

To avail the scholarship award, qualifiers must enrol in identified priority S&T courses in state universities and colleges, or in private higher education institutions recognized by the Commission on Higher Education as Centers of Excellence or Centers of Development, or with at least Level III accreditation from the Federation of Accrediting Agencies of the Philippines for the priority S&T courses. The list of priority S&T courses can be found in the DOST-SEI website.

Qualifiers who will avail of the program will enjoy full benefits of the scholarship for the whole duration of their programs of study. These include monthly stipend of ₱7,000; tuition fee subsidy of up to ₱40,000 per academic year for those who will enroll in private institutions; learning materials and/or connectivity allowance; one-time MS/PE clothing allowance; one economy-class roundtrip fare per academic year for those who will study outside their home province; group health and accident insurance; and thesis and graduation allowance.

“Aside from the financial benefits that the scholars enjoy, the Institute has support programs which can help them grow holistically and become productive citizens of the country. We are more than happy to welcome them to the S&T community and to support them as they pursue their S&T degree programs,” Biyo added.

In the list, 4,465 names of qualifiers are marked with one asterisk implying some information or documents in their application that have to be revalidated; while there are 513 potential qualifiers whose names are withheld because some information/ document in their application relative to their eligibility to the scholarship have to be revalidated. They will be advised on the submission of these information/documents.

The qualifiers and the potential qualifiers will be receiving their notices in the coming weeks from the DOST-SEI or the DOST regional offices.

DOST secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña is optimistic that the new scholars will eventually be a significant addition to the country’s pool of S&T experts.

“The Department shall continue to provide opportunities to deserving students who intend to take up careers in science and technology through the scholarship programs that we implement. In 4 or 5 years, these scholars will become S&T professionals who will be working on basic and innovative R&D activities and S&T services and eventually become leaders in various industry sector. We continue to support the country’s goal of producing world-class S&T human resources as this is an important component of our socio-economic development,” de la Peña said.

DOST-SEI scholars are required to render service in the country after graduation, preferably along their fields of specialization, for a period equivalent to the number of years they enjoyed the scholarship.

The qualifiers and their parents/legal guardians must attend the orientation on the scholarship policies prior to signing the scholarship agreement on the schedule indicated in their notices.

Meanwhile, the DOST-SEI also announced the opening of the online application period for the 2022 Junior Level Science Scholarships (JLSS) program.

Applications will be accepted until July 31, 2022, via the JLSS E-Scholarship Application System.

The JLSS is among DOST-SEI’s undergraduate scholarship programs, which aims to support education of third year college students enrolled in priority STEM courses from identified academic institutions. It has three component programs: a) RA 7687 program, which is meant for socioeconomically challenged students; b) Merit program, which is aimed at students with high aptitude in STEM; and c) RA 10612, a program that aims to accelerate the production of science and mathematics teachers in secondary schools.

For more information on the JLSS program, contact the S&T scholarship division at (02) 8830 8876 or (02) 8330 8826 or send an e-mail to [email protected]