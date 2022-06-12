Virtual fireworks light up Google Search for PH Independence Day

To celebrate the 124th Philippine Independence Day, Internet giant Google has released an animated Doodle on its Search homepage to mark this significant occasion.

When people click on the doodle on the Search homepage, a short display of virtual fireworks will be activated showing a multitude of colors including the Philippine flag. The show will increase in intensity towards the end and will remain visible as users scroll their screens. It’s available across devices, even in dark mode.

On this day in 1898, a public reading of the Philippine Declaration of Independence in Cavite el Viejo (modern-day Kawit) proclaimed the archipelago a sovereign nation.

This revolutionary event was followed by the first public performance of “Lupang Hinirang”, the Philippine National Anthem, along with the first hosting of the Philippine national flag, which is featured in today’s Doodle artwork.

Filled with symbolic meaning, all of the flag’s colors stand for a unique element of Philippine pride. Blue represents the peace and justice earned from Philippine leaders’ heroic sacrifice, red signifies their courage and bravery, and the white triangle symbolizes unity and equality.