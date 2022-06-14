Converge names ex-PLDT exec as chief network transformation officer

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has announced the appointment of Paulo Martin “Santi” Santos as its chief network transformation officer.

Paulo Martin “Santi” Santos

Photo from Converge ICT

Santos will be tasked with implementing strategic technology initiatives to further modernize the network infrastructure of Converge.

”I’m eager to bring my years of experience in network infrastructure management to Converge, as it aims to bring world-class connectivity to unserved and underserved Filipinos. With a robust network, we will transform our network operations to deliver pervasive Gigabit access to all Filipinos,” Santos said in a statement.

Prior to joining Converge, Santos was vice president of Unionbank, leading the enterprise communication, collaboration, and security division. Under his watch, Unionbank’s network infrastructure was transformed to a cloud-ready Software Defined Network.

Santos also developed strategic partnerships with Huawei and Globe to implement the first 5G-enabled Bank-on-Wheels, which is the mobile concept branch of Unionbank.

Santos also established a local startup offering wireless connectivity solutions, WiFi Nation PH, which was later acquired by Smart Communications. As head of digital transformation strategy at PLDT’s Strategy Office, Santos was responsible for building the strategic roadmap for digitizing corporate operations and customer experience across the PLDT Group of companies.

”We’re building a strong team in pursuit of our vision to become a world-class organization. We’re glad to have onboard a young, tech-savvy executive to transform our network operations,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Santos is a graduate of University of the Philippines – Diliman (UP Diliman), earning a bachelor’s degree in Materials Engineering in 2013. He was also a student leader, having been elected as the College of Engineering Representative in the University Student Council of UP Diliman.