TIEZA expands digital channels for paying travel taxes online

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the government agency in charge of collecting travel taxes, has tapped local tech firm MyEG Philippines to expand the payment options for its Online Travel Tax Services System (OTTSS).

TIEZA chief operating officer Mark Lapid (left) signing the partnership agreement with MyEG Philippines CEO Ann Margaret Saldaña

With the tie-up, MyEG Philippines will be activating its 90,000 payment channels to TIEZA’s OTTSS.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by TIEZA chief operating officer Mark Lapid and MyEG Philippines chief executive officer Ann Margaret Saldaña on June 8, 2022, at Midas Tent in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

Through this partnership with MyEG Philippines, Filipinos will now have multiple options to pay for travel tax online using their e-wallets (GCash, Maya, ShopeePay, and GrabPay), credit/debit cards, online bank transfer from various banks such as BPI, BDO, UnionBank, RCBC, and Maybank, while also making cash payment options still available from 7-Eleven, Robinsons Department Store, SM Department Store, SM Supermarket, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Pawnshop, USSC, RD Pawnshop, Posible, DA5, and many others.

“Our capacity to travel outside the country was extremely limited during the pandemic. Now that travel restrictions have eased up, TIEZA is ready for the travel surge by providing our outbound citizens a more convenient way of paying their travel taxes online through our collaboration with MyEG. This is just one of the many innovations of TIEZA in providing better services to the people,” Lapid said in a statement.