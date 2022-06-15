Yangyang Mobile gives gamers a sneak peek to new visual novel on Steam

Filipino indie game developer Yangyang Mobile recently made the demo version of its upcoming horror visual novel available for free in time for the Steam Next Fest – a weeklong celebration of the gaming platform that gives center stage to hundreds of games and the makers behind them.

Saint Maker, Yangyang Mobile’s second visual novel for the horror genre following ‘The Letter’ which was released back in 2017, is scheduled to be officially released by the end of the year with a price tag of $11.99 and a limited promo of 10% off during its launch week.

The world of Saint Maker follows the story and perspective of Holly Beltran, a young girl attending a recollection located in an old convent where she experiences strange hauntings, and takes inspiration from works like ‘Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘Midnight Mass’.

The in-game storyline will revolve around psychological and religious horror, depicting deformed statues of saints and a setting shrouded in mystery by utilizing grim color palettes, immersive illustrations, and an eerie soundtrack.

“I’m sure you will find this story as gripping, harrowing, and gut-wrenching as I did and its characters just as easy to relate to and emphasise with,” said Bryn Apprill, the voice of Saint Maker’s protagonist Holly Beltran.

Other characters in the story include Gabby Rivera – another attendee of the recollection joining Holly, and Sister Adira Verdolagas – the head nun of Saint Idelora’s convent.

To run the game, players will need an Intel Core 2 Duo processor with 3GB of RAM for both Windows and Mac, and at least an Intel HD Graphics 3000 or GTX 260.

The previous works of Yangyang Mobile include the horror visual novel ‘The Letter’ which takes on the narrative of seven characters falling victims to a centuries-long curse of the Ermengarde Mansion, ‘Perfect Gold’ which tells the coming-of-age story of Marion LaRue and Audrey Clary in the magical city of Castlecoast, and finally the dating simulation ‘Love Esquire’.