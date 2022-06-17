MSI preps for the Metaverse with new HX series laptops

The new breed of MSI’s gaming laptops will represent how it can deliver “extreme” performance and innovations blended with luxurious aesthetics, ushering in the dawn of the 12th generation Intel Core processors running the flagship HX line-up with five models.

The new HX roster will consist of two Raider GE “Born from Dragon Blood” laptops marketed towards gaming enthusiasts who are looking for premium RGB lighting, two Vector GP “Engineered for Performance” units which lean towards low-profile design, and the Titan GT “The Desktop Killer” extreme flagship model that MSI says pushes the limits of what a gaming laptop could be.

MSI’s most premium Titan GT77 unit is the latest successor of the Mystic Light bar, equipped with Intel’s i9-12900HX processor that boasts eight performance and efficiency cores, Nvidia’s RTX 30 series laptop GPUs built with the 2nd generation RTX architecture Ampere, and a total boost power of 250-watts that combines 175-watts of GPU and 75-watts of CPU power.

“It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the all new HX Series Gaming laptops in the market. With this launch, we have focused more on the minor details to perfectly blend all the elements into the products keeping in mind the three core values – extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics,” said MSI regional marketing manager Green Lin.

The Titan GT77 is able to leverage on four sets of expansion memory slots for 4x DDR5 memory, similar to a desktop, reaching a theoretical transfer rate of 6.4Gbps with its full 128GB memory capacity, and a storage space of 8TB from four M.2 SSD slot spaces.

With Nvidia technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is made possible and allows users to give games a speed boost while cranking up settings and resolution. Meanwhile, the mechanical keyboard uses the Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile system that delivers crisp and tactile actuation for gaming sessions.

The RGB design, including the iconic light bar, can be controlled using Steelseries GG, while the high-power consumption rate is cooled by the model’s own Cooler Boost Titan system which utilizes four fans, seven pipes, and six exhausts.

Built to be the brand’s peak gaming offering, the Titan GT77 also features 4K quality OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the option to expand up to four displays via HDMI or Thunderbolt 4, a suite of connectivity ports that include three USB and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 99.9whr battery, Wi-Fi 6E support, and the MSI Center customization platform.

“OLED promises eye protection with flicker-free and less blue light. Leveraging extraordinary performances including eye-friendly characteristics, Samsung OLED is expected to be the new standard of a gaming laptop display,” shared Bobby Su, GM and vice president of Samsung Taiwan.

MSI is also continuing to develop the voice-command feature that will allow users to have a more immersive experience in the virtual environment, building on VR technology to become more intuitive through software enhancements and capabilities.

The Raider duo, GE77 and GE67, will both feature up to an Intel Core i9 12900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, Cooler Boost 5, phase change thermal pads, UHD resolution at 240Hz refresh rate, and panoramic aurora lighting.

Meanwhile, the Vector GP76 HX and Vector GP66 HX also feature identical capabilities with the RGB Raider models. Pre-order dates vary per region.