SAP Philippines chief leaves post to lead local unit of cloud provider

Veteran technology executive Edler Panlilio announced on Friday, June 17, that he has left his post as managing director of SAP Philippines to take up a new role as president and CEO of cloud-managed services company Cloud4C.

Former SAP Philippines managing director Edler Panlilio

Panlilio led the local subsidiary of the German software giant for almost five years. Before that, he spent four years as the company’s senior director for the enterprise business. As managing director for SAP Philippines, Panlilio was also an integral part of SAP’s senior executive team in Southeast Asia.

Prior to joining SAP in 2013, he held various leadership and sales management roles in global tech companies like Oracle, Symantec Sun Microsystems, Veritas, and Logica.

SAP has not yet announced the replacement for Panlilio as of this posting.

As the top guy in the Philippines for Cloud4C, Panlilio is expected to use his 24 years of experience as a technology executive to lead the company’s push for a cloud-driven digital transformation in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

“Edler is a consummate strategist and a leader who fosters collaboration, growth, innovation and is a champion of customers. He is a dynamic addition to our leadership team. His rich experience will bring incredible value to our management team and operations globally. I extend him a warm welcome to the Cloud4C family and wish him great success,” Debdeep Sengupta, president and chief revenue officer of Cloud4C, said in a statement.

Speaking on his transition from a product-centric business to a service-oriented organization, Panlilio said: “The speed at which transformation is taking place, especially since the pandemic, cloud has become the hottest space for any tech talent to build value and for that to happen, you need a nimble, agile, innovative and forward-thinking organization. In Cloud4C, I found that fit.”

“I have tremendous belief that our proposition for our clients will be hard to look away from. I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an emerging world leader in cloud managed services and one of the fastest growing technology companies,” he added.

Cloud4C is present in 25 countries and 52 locations. It offers specialized industry cloud solutions such as banking community cloud, manufacturing community cloud, insurance community cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, hyper-automation, digital workplace solutions, cloud managed services, among others.