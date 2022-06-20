Acer reinforces Vero eco campaign alongside back-to-school promo launch

Taiwan-based tech giant Acer has officially announced that its newest green PC series named “Vero” will be part of the company’s back-to-school promotion campaign, in partnership with SM Supermalls and lifestyle fashion brand Adidas.

According to Acer Philippines general manager Sue Ong-Lim, the participating Acer products in their promo are productivity tools designed to bring excitement for each student customer in the upcoming school year.

“A key segment of Acer is the education market, mainly driven by our Acer Academy program. We are partnering with industry partners, and even consumers, to take part in this journey and that can be made evident in the products that we are now producing,” she added.

Ong-Lim said that Acer’s sustainability promise will be embodied in its upcoming “Make Your Green Mark” global campaign, ensuring the future of learners and the brand’s own recyclable product offerings.

“Acer has joined the RE100 which means that we will be using 100% renewable energy by the year 2035. That will be our North Star in the next 12 years and all initiatives in sustainability will be geared towards that goal,” she explained.

The current Aspire Vero makes use of post-consumer resins and recycled plastics for the material of its top and bottom covers, screen bezels, operating surface, and keycaps. The standardized screws allow customers to easily repair and upgrade their devices, while the entire chassis does not use any paint substance.

Acer said the Vero design is aligned with the core values of eco-minded consumers, and since it’s EPEAT Silver-certified, it meets a variety of environmental and socially responsible criteria like substance management, materials selection, and product longevity.

To entice learners to score its latest productivity devices in the market, each purchase of participating Acer products will also entitle customers to up to P5,000 worth of gift certificates to be used for Adidas products in select SM stores.

The promotion, which will run until August 15, includes the following participating products: Acer Aspire 3, Acer Aspire 5, Acer Aspire 7, Acer Swift 3 and Swift 5, Acer Vero, Acer Nitro 5, Acer Nitro 7, Predator Helios 300 devices, Orion 3000 and Orion 5000 models, Acer Aspire All-In-One, Acer Aspire XC and Acer Aspire TC.

Aside from laptops and consumer PCs, Adidas vouchers will also be awarded for purchases on Acer’s monitors, air coolers and purifiers, and projectors. Participating stores, meanwhile, include Acer Concept stores, Acer authorized resellers, and Acer Philippines’ online store.