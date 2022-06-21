Tencent Games shares story behind Phoenix Adarna content

The online first-person shooter (FPS) game PUBG Mobile, brought by the team of Tencent Games, recently introduced a Filipino-inspired character set based on local mythological lore.

In an exclusive interview with Newsbytes PH, Tencent Games Philippines senior marketing manager Patricia Griño explained that although this is not the first time that the company took inspiration from mythological creatures in the production of new character set designs, this is their first collaboration within the Philippine context.

Across its different markets, PUBG Mobile has also forged partnerships with industries like film, entertainment, anime, and even music in the creation of new content. According to Ms. Griño, it took eight months to develop Phoenix Adarna from conceptualization to execution.

“Since the Tencent Games Philippine team began quarter three of 2021, it has been the local team’s goal to create character content that will take the game closer to the Filipino gamer’s heart. The PUBG Mobile Philippine team worked very closely with our game developers to capture the magical and colorful aesthetic of Ibong Adarna, but at the same time creating the game’s unique take to the character,” she explained.

Contrary to its classic design and theme, Phoenix Adarna’s aesthetic direction took some liberties and augmented the mythological bird’s core design aspects with technology, metal plating gear, and a stylized cape.

The PUBG Mobile team in the Philippines also recently announced that the airline company Cebu Pacific will be the official carrier partner of the Phoenix Adarna campaign, with the latter delivering an airport and in-flight experience to passengers that features Adarna-inspired costumes, trivia games, and merchandise giveaways which the company says is “the first of its kind in Southeast Asian aviation history.”

“Cebu Pacific and PUBG Mobile will bridge the world of gaming and travel as we help amplify the new PUBG Mobile character set to promote Philippine tourism and elevate Filipino pride,” added Cebu Pacific Marketing and Customer Experience VP Candice Iyog.

In a separate statement, Ms. Iyog said that Cebu Pacific expects the PUBG Mobile campaign as the first of several collaborations with industry partners like Tencent Games.

“We are excited to create this one-of-a-kind experience for our passengers, and the PUBG Mobile gaming community. As a proudly Filipino carrier, we continue to look for fun ways to promote Philippine culture and tourism,” she said.

The company also launched a special seat sale exclusively communicated to the Filipino gaming community and tapped gaming video creators Rojean Delos Reyes and Dexie Diaz to represent the project as its official campaign ambassadors.

To showcase the Filipino-inspired content, both ambassadors joined other local gaming personalities back in June 12 in a match called “Independence Day Showmatch.” Meanwhile, a pop-up gaming truck in Boracay will be the site for offline events where top PUBG Mobile players can do meet-and-greet activities with fans.