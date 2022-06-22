PH team ‘Kingslayers’ capture title in Mobile Legends regional tilt

After an intense showdown with Indonesian team Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) Hoshi during an adrenaline-fuelled Grand Finals last Sunday, June 19, Filipino team RSG Philippines emerged as the victors of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Southeast Asia Cup 2022.

RSG Philippines team members celebrate their title-clinching victory which comes with a $140,000 prize money

During the final stage of the tourney, RSG PH wiped out RRQ Hoshi with a 4-0 win, earning them the prize of $140,000 out of the $300,000 overall prize pool. Following RSG PH and RRQ Hoshi is Smart Omega Esports led by team captain Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic, while the fourth spot was captured held by Burmese team Falcon Esports coached by Sayargyi.

“It was one hell of a journey. We will do our best to keep moving forward and fight until the end with no regrets,” said Brian Im, otherwise known as RSG Philippines’ Coach Panda, who has been the head coach of the Mobile Legends division of RSG PH since last year.

The RSG PH team for MLBB is comprised of former TNC member Dylan “Light” Catipon playing the Tank role, former Cignal player Arvie “Aqua” Calderon taking the middle lane, Jonard “Demonkite” Caranto as the team’s jungler, Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo for the EXP lane, Emann sangco in charge of the gold lane, and Dexter “Exort” Martinez supporting the team as a substitute player.

Meanwhile, RSG’s CEO Jayf Soh congratulated the Philippine team in claiming the regional champions and said that the achievement is a testament to the company’s strategy and track record in producing the winning formula across all its RSG teams.

“It is very satisfying to secure this victory just as we are about to celebrate the fifth anniversary of RSG. The industry has developed exponentially over the years, and we have proven ourselves to be one of the titans of the Southeast Asian esports scene,” he added.

Currently, RSG holds three teams for MLBB, one team for PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, a Dota 2 team comprised of different nationalities, a one-man team for simulated racing and Warcraft Reforged, a representative for Hearthstone, a duo for fighting games, an all-Singaporean line-up for League of Legends Wild Rift, and an all-female trio of content creators.

RSG PH team manager Lourdes ‘Lexie’ Claudine Yambao expressed her thrill in winning the competition and being crowned champions of Southeast Asia amid talented competition. After Falcon Esports, the 5th and 6th slots were taken by Orange Esports and Todak, followed by Evos SG, RSG Singapore, Impunity KH, Idonotsleep Esports, See You Soon, and Onic Esports.

“Even during hard times, pressure and stress will always be there but we persevered with patience and hard work. This is a massive achievement for us, and one that we want to build on for even greater success in the future,” Yambao remarked.

Recently, RSG finalized a partnership with iGamie, a top-up platform based in Singapore, to create new fan engagement opportunities where the audience will be able to interact with their favorite RSG players and streamers, as well as give support to amateur esports players through coaching and exhibition matches.