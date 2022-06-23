On 10th year in PH, Grab marks evolution as super app

Grab highlighted its evolution as a “super app” as it marked its 10th anniversary in the Philippines last Friday, June 17, during a well-attended celebration at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City.

While starting out as a ride-hailing platform, Grab has become a leading super app across Southeast Asia. During its anniversary bash, Grab Philippines kicked off its 10th year unveiled its Grab Biga10 Wheel, which highlights 10 stories of growth and success from its partner and merchant communities.

“Nagsimula ako Grab dahil sa pinansyal na pangangailangan, at doon ay natutulungan ko ang aking pag-aaral at natutuloy-tuloy ko hanggang ngayon. Sa dami-dami naming Grab partner, Grab rider — libo libo — at isa ako dun sa napili bilang Biga10 sa 10th anniversary ni Grab. Sobrang saya at overwhelming para rin sa aking pamilya,” said Grab delivery-partner Jester Ocampo Castro.

“One of the things that I like about Grab is that merchants — big or small — has the opportunity to expand and grow. Thanks to Grab, we have seen InstaMart grow from a home-based business to a fully fledged online grocery store. This shows that even a small business like ours can grow and make a big impact in the community,” said Grab merchant partner Marvin Cabreza.

For the month of June, Grab users can use the code BIGA10 to unlock deals:

For food — use BIGA10 to get P100 off your order

Punch in BIGA10 to enjoy free delivery with a bonus 500 GrabRewards points

Get 25% off for GrabExpress when you use the code BIGA10

Grab is also bringing the festivities to Filipinos through its Biga10 Food District in SM Mall of Asia Music Hall where everyone can enjoy regional food delights from June 17 to 19, and On The Spot Biga10 Tour.

Continuing its Biga10 support for local businesses, Grab Philippines will hold its annual GrabNEXT 2022 Conference this June 22 where local businesses and MSMEs looking to take their brand to the next level can get valuable insights from industry experts such as celebrity chef Jeremy Favia, Let’s Eat Pare founder Mark Vincent del Rosario, and MagBadyetTayo co-anchor Tintin Babao.

Additionally, merchant-partners will also learn how to better scale their businesses through Grab’s suite of tools, solutions, and services.

On June 20, Grab will be having its Ka-Grab Anniversary Concert — celebration featuring performances from music icons Aegis and Morissette and more.

“As we mark another milestone for Grab in the Philippines, we are immensely grateful to our kababayans who continue to believe in our mission and motivate us to be better at what we do best. Every Filipino has played a huge role in shaping Grab to what it is today, and we will continue outserving our kababayans the best way we know how – through our technology, platform, expertise, and our Filipino values. We have achieved great things in the past 10 years, and I believe that greater things can be accomplished if we all work together for the common good,” said Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz.