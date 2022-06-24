Mandatory online filing of SSS retirement claims for self-employed members starts July 1

Social Security System (SSS) president and CEO Michael G. Regino said the coverage of the mandatory online filing of retirement benefit claims through the My.SSS Portal will be extended to self-employed members who are 60 to 64 years old starting July 1, 2022.

This is in addition to all employee-members, voluntary members, land-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members, and self-employed members aged 65 years old and above at the time of retirement who were required to file online effective July 2020.

“As early as 2015, we have made this online facility available to our members who have reached their technical retirement age of 65 years old. With the onset of the pandemic, we have continuously enhanced this online facility to provide our members with a simpler and more convenient mode of application without physically going to our branches. All they need to do is to access their My.SSS account, click Apply for Retirement Benefit under the Benefits section of the E-Services tab, fill out the required information, and submit the required supporting documents,” Regino said.

Members with the following special cases on retirement benefit claims should still file manually at any SSS branch or foreign representative office:

With outstanding Stock Investment Loan Program (SILP)/Privatization Loan Program/Educational Loan/Vocational Technology Loan balance;

With dependent child/children under guardianship;

Wherein member is incapacitated, under guardianship, or confined in an applicable institution such as penitentiary, correctional institution, or rehabilitation center;

With Application of Portability Law or Bilateral Social Security Agreements;

With adjustment or for re-adjudication of claim; and

With the unclaimed benefit of a deceased member.

The retirement benefit is a cash benefit granted to a member who can no longer work due to old age and has reached the prescribed retirement age. It can be in the form of a monthly pension for those who have paid at least 120 monthly contributions prior to the semester of retirement or a lump sum for those who have paid less than 120 contributions.

The qualifying conditions for the retirement benefit program can be accessed at https://crms.sss.gov.ph while the guidelines and policies on the online filing of said benefit claim through the My.SSS portal.