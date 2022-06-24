Playpark unveils upcoming online games in store for PH gamers

Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Ltd. subsidiary Playpark, Inc. has officially lifted the curtains on four new online games it will be launching in the Philippines – Krafton’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) ‘Elyon’, the mobile open-world strategy title ‘Dream of a New World’, the medieval fantasy ‘The Exiled Realm of Arborea’ (TERA) Classic, and the next-gen adventure game ‘Noah’s Heart’.

The announcements were held during an on-ground media event called ‘Playpark Launchpad 2022’ where the Filipino product managers for each game revealed what players can expect after the beta tests.

PlayPark says that the grand launch is the result of its continued partnerships with well-known game developers and publishers “in order to bring great games to a bigger audience.” To support its renewed campaign to capture the attention of MMO gamers, PlayPark also announced a long-term collaboration with the local computer retailer PC Express.

“Thanks to continued improvements in game accessibility, be it from game download websites or even physical platforms like smartphones, gamers have enjoyed an unprecedented variety of game titles and genres,” the company said.

With Krafton’s Elyon SEA – Ascent Infinite Realm MMORPG, gamers will be able to experience a steampunk style game that revolves around two conflicting kingdoms: Vulpin and Ontari. The non-target combat system enables large-scale battles that pits realms against each other on both aerial and land-based battlefields.

Based on Elyon’s roadmap, the upcoming updates expected for June and July include two new hunting grounds, a revamp of realm wars, and improvements to the equipment and pet systems. Further into August and September, Elyon will be introducing a new class called Soulbringer and new game modes Siege War and Giant Manamech Production.

“There’s still much to improve, but we are doing our best to provide you with the best experience in the world of Elyon. We greatly appreciate all the support you give us and will do our utmost to listen to your feedback and meet expectations,” said Elyon producer Yunseok Kang.

Meanwhile, Dream of a New World SEA highlights the capabilities of the Unreal Engine 4 in bringing a vibrant gameplay to a turn-based RPG combat where players can capture and evolve in-game pets, join teams, and decorate villages via a life system.

“An immersive and diverse world, filled with different types of people and creatures. Explore, battle and hang out with friends as you make Mulland your own world,” the game said in its website.

The world of Arborea is brought into the world of mobile gaming by producing a faithful port of the PC game Tera Classic. Gamers will be able to choose among three character classes: Berserker, Reaper, and Priest, and take down the game’s Big Ass Monsters (BAMs) across multiplayer dungeons and PvP arenas.

Finally, Noah’s Heart is another mobile game born of the Unreal Engine 4 technology and brings players to a freely explorable open world teeming with hundreds of monsters and non-player characters (NPCs), with a dynamic day-night and weather system, and deep customization systems.

PlayPark will also be launching a songwriting competition for Audition Next Level, a new character called Monkey King to the 3D adventure and fantasy MMORPG Perfect World, the seasonal server Protonexus for RF Online, the Floating Castle dungeon and a new pair of wings in Flyff, and a new challenge called Terminus Machina for both Cabal Online and Cabal Mobile.