Ford PH touts online tracking tools for service-related actions

Ford Philippines reminded its customers the importance of vehicle safety with the availability of online tracking tools that provide real-time information on service-related actions.

“The safety of our customers and their vehicles remains our top priority. With our online tracking tools, we’re able to provide our customers easy and convenient access to service actions required for their vehicles to ensure their optimal performance,” said Patrick Manigbas, director of Ford customer service division.

Customers can visit the Ford website to check if their Ford vehicles are part of a service action that involves the immediate replacement of Takata airbag inflators.

Customers can key in their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the online tracking tool and call their Ford dealer if their vehicles are affected. Affected Ford vehicles can be repaired at any Ford dealership at no cost to the customer.

Aside from this tracking tool, Ford is also notifying customers who own the vehicles affected by the Takata airbag issue. Customers can also contact the Ford Group Philippines Customer Relations Center (CRC) at telephone number (02) 8866 9408 or 1-800-10736-3673 for more information.

Ford customers can also use the Field Service Action (FSA) tracker for other service actions that need to be performed on select Ford vehicles.

The FSA tracker is also accessible on the Ford website. An FSA is a service action that ensures that a Ford vehicle complies to the highest standards of quality and safety, and involves a thorough process to inspect, and in necessary cases, repair and replace vehicle components to ensure the safety of the Ford vehicle and its owner.

Ford customers can use the tool by entering their 17-digit VIN. If they find a safety-related service action that matches with their VIN, they can call their Ford dealer or the CRC to schedule an appointment. The necessary repairs and service action will be performed at no cost to the customer.

“We have created separate tracking tools to ensure that our customers know what to access to know the status of their Ford vehicles,” Manigbas added.

Aside from the online tracking tools, customers are also notified by Ford on service-related actions through direct mail.

The 17-digit VIN is listed on the vehicle registration document, finance statement and insurance paperwork. It also appears on the passenger side of the customer’s vehicle, between the windscreen and the dashboard.