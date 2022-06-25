Lazada rolls out interactive live content series LazLive+

Online shopping site Lazada has announced its new brand proposition, Add to Cart. Add to Life., alongside the launch of LazLive+, a curated interactive live content series that brings together experts to share tips and skills with shoppers.

Lazada said Add to Cart. Add to Life. reflects the brand’s belief that e-commerce can add to the lives of consumers by inspiring meaningful connections and memorable experiences with their purchases.

LazLive+ episodes connect shoppers with new ideas and experts from all walks of life, through cooking demonstrations, styling know-how, gaming tips, fitness motivation and more.

Shoppers will get to interact real-time through the voting and chat functions with their personalities including food content creator and entrepreneur Erwan Heussaff who will add flavor to life, fashion icon Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico who will add kikay to life, and gamer, streamer and entrepreneur Alodia Gosiengfiao who will add GG to life.

LazLive+ will have three episodes featuring Solenn, Erwan, and Alodia from July 13 to 15 and will stream once a week every Wednesday at 7PM starting July 20 to September 14.

“As Southeast Asians continue to add to cart, we want to be that bridge that connects our customers to opportunities that add to life. For us, it’s not just about buying a pan; it’s about owning a pan to add amazing flavors to a delicious meal for loved ones. Likewise, it’s not just about buying a skipping rope; it’s about adding fitness and health to one’s daily routine. Whether it’s a new hobby, honing a skill, creating a more comfortable home or a new look with a style makeover, every product on Lazada has the potential to be the launchpad for enhancing abilities and value-adding to our consumers’ lives,” said Marcus Chew, chief marketing officer at the Lazada Group.

“LazLive+ will also be a great source of inspiration for shoppers with its unique blend of shoppertainment and shop-spiration content, that will enable consumers to discover and unlock new passions and possibilities in their lives, thanks to the experts.”

Lazada’s latest brand campaign will run across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam starting today, with a 30-second film, out-of-home, a series of key visuals, influencer engagement, topical social media activation, and other creative executions.