Shopee expands presence in Mindanao with onboarding initiatives, new hubs

Onine shopping site Shopee said it has expanded its serviceable areas through the establishment of new Shopee Xpress hubs across Mindanao.

Shopee Philippines seller communications and education lead Mia Mendoza, SY Glow Cosmetics shop owner Lou Putian, and Cacao Culture shop owner Sheila Lao at the Shopee Kumustahan event in Davao City

Through the new hubs in Davao City, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, and other areas, local sellers are provided with greater opportunities to expand their business through e-commerce and compete at a national level. For Davao to Davao purchases, both shoppers and sellers can now enjoy shorter delivery times.

Shopee also partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to hold its first Shopee University Roadshow in Davao City. The masterclass educated Davao-based sellers on how to grow their businesses with e-commerce and onboarded new sellers to improve the overall online selling experience for Filipinos.

Shopee also held another live seller engagement event in Davao City, Shopee Kumustahan, wherein representatives from the platform held roundtable discussions with local Shopee sellers to know more about their experience and get insights on what can help drive their business forward.

“Here at Shopee, we are always driven by our objective to make e-commerce accessible to everyone. Through the Mindanao hub expansions and conducting educational workshops, our goal is to equip local sellers and business owners with the necessary knowledge and tools to make the most out of their e-commerce journey with Shopee,” shared Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.